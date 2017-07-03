Gov Lauds FG’s Yam Export Initiative

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has lauded the Federal Government’s economic diversification efforts via the yam export initiative.

The governor gave the commendation in Lafia Thursday, through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur.

Al-Makura said that the ongoing construction of the Lafia cargo airport would greatly enhance the yam export initiative because of its strategic location in the north-central zone, widely known as the hub of yam production in the country.

He said that the cargo airport would be equipped with all necessary infrastructure to support the export of yam and other farm produce.

He said that apart from Nasarawa State, the neighboruing states of Benue, Taraba and Kogi would also benefit from the cargo airport as it would link them to the international market.

He pledged that the state government would do its best to create an enabling environment for agricultural investments, particularly in yam production.