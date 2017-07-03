Energy Forum To Focus On Gas- To-Power Challenges

The former Chairman, Nigeria Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Mr Adekunle Makinde, says the forthcoming Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF), will focus on gas-to-power challenges in the country.

Makinde, who is also a Co-Chairman of NEF 2017, told newsmen in Lagos, on Thursday that the forum will be organised by a team of young academics and researchers from the UK, in collaboration with NIEEE.

The forum will hold from Tuesday July 4 to July 5 in Lagos.

According to him, the theme of the forum is “Sustainable Energy for Economic Development’’.

He said that the forum’s technical sessions would address the gas-to-power challenges, electrifying the off-grid sector, and rebuilding trust in the power sector.

Makinde said it would feature a top-class, full-day hands-on training on Power Systems Simulation by Manitoba HVDC Research Centre, Canada, Solar Grids Design by Blue Camel Energy Nigeria, and Community Energy Development by IEEE Smart Village, USA.

He said that, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will present a keynote address at the forum.

“Other invited keynote speakers include: the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, Prof. Eli Bala, Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, and Mr John Ayodele, Deputy Managing Director, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

“Over 25 industry experts have confirmed participation at the forum, which is expected to attract over 200 professionals across Nigeria’s energy sector,’’ he said.

Makinde added that speakers at the forum would include, Mr Keith Hammond, Senior Adviser, Department for International Development (DFID), and Dr Stephen Ogaji, Head, Fuel and Gas, NIPP.

“Others are, Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company; Mr Amalnath Mani, Simulation Engineer, Manitoba HVDC Research Centre, Canada, and Mr Mike Wilson, Senior Manager, IEEE Smart Village, USA,’’ he said.