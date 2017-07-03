Diete-Spiff Heads INC Reconciliation Panel

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has waded into the crisis rocking the Ijaw National Council (INC) by assembling leaders of thought in the Ijaw nation to request their assistance and support to help in resolving the issues affecting the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

At the end of the meeting which lasted several hours in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Dickson, inaugurated a 20-member Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee (INRC), with the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff as chairman while the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby, is to serve as vice chairman.

The governor also appointed activist, Dr. Felix Tuodolor, as the secretary of the committee, which also has Gen. John Yeri (rtd) and Senator Inatimi Rufus-Spiff as members.

The other members are Gen. Cletus Emein (rtd), Dr. Amba Ambaowei, Prof. Kimse Okoko, Prof. Ayibaemi Spiff, Chief Francis Doukpolagha, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, Arch. I.E.I Ette and Mrs Rose Obuoforibo.

The rest are Dr. Silas Eneyo, Chief Joshua Fumudoh, Wing Comdr. P.Y. Biakpara (rtd), High Chief Francis J. Williams, Prof. Christopher Deme and Barr. Felicia Ajagu.

Dickson, while inaugurating the committee, said “all is not well” as the conflicts and disagreements arising from individual interests have led to the polarisation of the Ijaw nation.

Dickson stated that, a house divided against itself cannot stand and, therefore, emphasised that the time had come to fashion out ways to holistically address all the challenges, particularly those that are internal.

He said, “a number of things are not right about us, about our zone, and also the contradiction in our nation. And, in all of these, our people must develop a coherent approach as to how we can resolve these issues and move forward.

“Interestingly, you all are not new to these challenges. All of you have been saddled in one form of responsibility or the other, and you have always fought to protect the Ijaw national interest”.

Dickson admitted that, disagreements are normal within a family or organisation, but argued that the end point must be to arrive at an acceptable position that will satisfy the yearnings of all parties.

For the INC, he lamented the lingering leadership crisis, which he said has weakened the agitation of the Ijaw nation, using that platform, and charged the committee to work within six terms of reference to chart a way forward.

He described the INC as a unique organisation with so much hope and promise, which some of the leaders have laboured so hard to keep, and wondered why drastic steps should not be taken to make it bounce back to national reckoning.

Just as he intervened and resolved the crisis in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Dickson, who gave the elders and leaders a two-week provisional time to come up with a document, said they can replicate same in the INC and the Ijaw nation at large.

Dickson expressed optimism that at the end of the crucial assignment, the Ijaw nation will bounce back and put to shame, those who think they will remain in disarray forever.

“We may be down, but by the time the leaders will be through with their work, it will be very clear that we were only down, but not out”, he added.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of theý Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee (INRC) and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff commended the governor for his timely intervention, and assured him that they will work to ensure that everyone and group are reconciled.