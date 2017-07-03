Community Applauds Ugwuanyi On Road Project

Indigenes of Amuri Community in Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu State, and those in the United States of America USA, have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, for approving the award of contract for the construction of the Amuri/ Agbani rural road abandoned by past administrations for over16 years.

They regretted that successive governments in the state abandoned the important road which links the locality with other neighbouring communities, including the university town of Agbani ,where the former governor of the state,Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, hails from.

“The terrible state of the road had continued to make life unbearable for our people over the years, that is why we are quite happy and grateful to the governor for his intervention.

“Past members of the National Assembly (NASS) that representd the area, and key state government officials made false promises to our people on the road which has remained a death trap.

“We want to therefore, on behalf of the good people of Amuri express our appreciation to our governor, Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, for this gesture, of remembering our neglected community, which past administrations, especially that of Chimaroke Nnamani, deliberately marginalized and abandoned for eight years he governed the state.

The Amuri USA, as they are fondly called, specifically accused the Nnamani’s adminstration of inflicting hardship on the people of the locality, by refusing to extend any form of social infrastructure to the area, stressing that “our community did not witness any government presence during his eight years tenure, even as our close neighbour and brother.

Besides, the group equally commended the incumbent member representing Nkanu East and West Federal constituency in the House of representatives, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ujam, for attracting a whopping sum of 1000 million naira from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as part of his constituency projects for the road, disclosing that the money will be used for the construction of some stretch of the said road.

A statement signed by its chairman, Mr, Sunday, Nwegbo, and made available to newsmen last Thursday in Enugu, pointed out that “the most annoying thing was that this same Amuri/ Agbani road kept reappearing in all the budgets ex- governor Nnamani presented to the State House of Assembly, yet nothing was done on the road until he left office.

Nwegbo posited that when completed, the road would no doubt improve the Iives of the people, as well as the economy of the community”, because, as a people who are predominantly farmers, they would now have access road to evacuate their agricultural produce to the urban cities.

Canice Amadi, Enugu