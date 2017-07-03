Assembly Confirms Aguma, Others

A plenary session and the visit of the new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers State, Imoh Etuk, were among events that dominated activities in the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) last week.

Nonetheless, the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt was besieged by protesting public primary school teachers.

All those took place last Thursday amidst jubilation at the Assembly Complex following Tribunal victories in favour of some lawmakers involved in the December 10, 2016 re-run election in the state.

First, the Assembly, in plenary last Thursday, screened and confirmed the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) as commissioner designate in the state.

The House, also in the same plenary, screened and confirmed chairmen and members of Caretaker Committees (CTCs) for Abua/Odual and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the state.

The CTC Chairmen designates for the two LGAs include Mr Oladipo Ogu and Mr Charles Chima Orlu for Abua/Odual and Port Harcourt LGAs, respectively.

Unlike the CTC Chairmen and members who were thoroughly grilled by the House, the Commissioner Designate, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) was only asked to take a bow and go .

However, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, appealed to the commissioner designate to look into the situation where tyres are used in burning meat by butchers in the state.

Ibani urged the commissioner designate to speedily implement aspects of the law regarding tyre burning in the state, if sworn-in as Commissioner for Justice in the state.

The Assembly same day, quized the Managing Director of Halliburton Energy Services, Mr Henry Okey and the Human Resources Manager of the company, Mrs Ijeoma Suzzy over alleged systematic discrimination of Rivers indigenes in the company.

The managing director and the human resources manager were summoned to appear before the House to defend the petition from some staff of the company for alleged unlawful dismissal and retirement of some indigenes of the state without any compensation.

However, the Assembly Speaker announced the resolution of the House requesting the company’s management to re-appear before the House with some vital documents like nominal roll, list of retired and retrenched staff, list of top management staff and document showing the redundancy policy of the company in the state. Though, the MD of the company, Mr Okey and the Human Resources Manager, Mrs Suzzy, denied all the allegations, promising that Rivers indigenes in the company would not be discriminated against in the state.

Immediately after the plenary, the speaker, in company of two lawmakers, hosted the FRSC delegation led by Etuk in his office.

Interacting with them, Ibani charged them to be proactive in discharging their statutory duties to reduce road accidents in the state.

The speaker lauded the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for embarking on massive road construction and rehabilitation that has helped to reduce the work load of the FRSC in the state.

He stressed the need for the corps to intensify efforts to drastically reduce road accidents in Rivers State.

The FRSC sector commander in the state had earlier said the visit to the House was to seek the support of the legislative arm for awareness and legislative backing on the behaviours of some road users in the state.

Same last Thursday, public primary school teachers blocked the entrance to the state House of Assembly Complex over a purported move to transfer pay rolls of primary school teachers back to the local government authorities in the state.

Enoch Epelle