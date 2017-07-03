ABS’ Winger Sustains Injury …To Be Out For 12 Weeks

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC’s, winger, Chigozirim Metu is out of the season after suffering a fracture on his tibia.

Coach of the club, Henry Makinwa, confirmed this to the media officer of the club last Friday in Ilorin.

According to Makinwa, the turbo charged winger is expected to be out for at least 12 weeks, saying that the tibia connects the knee with the ankle bones.

Metu suffered the injury after Kano Pillars’ Jamil Jamil’s heavy challenge on him during a match day 26 of the Nigeria Premier Football League clash in Ilorin last Wednesday.

He said the good news is that he would not need surgery but will need POP to assist the injury to heal on time.

“We are not happy with this development and I see this as a setback because the lad is an important part of our plans.

“Injury is part of football and we have to cope with it, but this is one of the periods that we need Chigozirim more.

“The lad is in good condition now and we will do everything within our reach to see that he recovers quickly ahead of next season”, Makinwa said.

It would be recalled that there were injuries concern for Makinwa ahead of match day 27 clash with MFM of Lagos at the Agege Stadium.