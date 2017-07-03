7th N’Delta Dialogue Seeks Integrated Master Plan

two-day dialogue on Niger Delta affairs has ended in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, with a resolution for the implementation of a regional integrated master plan and robust engagement of stakeholders for its review, update and re-validation.

In a communique signed by the Chairman, Niger Delta Dialogue, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, participants noted that the master plan’s implementation targets should include developmental goals of the region in all sectors.

Our source reports that the 7th Niger Delta Dialogue with the theme: “A Revival Dialogue for the Niger Delta”, was held at Tinapa Hotel, Calabar.

The communique made available to newsmen, yesterday, also stressed the need for the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs (MNA) to consistently drive the development of the region.

It also urged the MNA to play a greater leadership and coordinating role on matters pertaining to the finalisation of an integrated master plan for the region.

The communique also stated the need to put together core professionals in the region with the needed competences to implement plans and ensure continuity,

It advised political leaders from the region to work across party lines and individual viewpoints in pursuing matters pertaining to economic future of the Niger Delta.

The communique also emphasised the need for “the BRACED Commission, working together with NDDC’’ to be given “needed support by governors and political leaders of the region to play its coordinating role.

It called on the Federal Government “to focus on overarching and straddling regional infrastructural and economic diversification plans.’’

Governors from the region were also urged to show greater commitment to transparent management of resources and implementation of programmes and activities for more effective growth and development.

It called on the leadership and people of the region to depart from what it termed “culture of entitlement to a culture of devotion to development.’’

According to the communiqué, the leadership and people of Niger Delta must foster “the creation of an integrated regional economy’’, according to the NDDC Master Plan.

It called for the need for NDDC to return to its original Master Plan of “dealing with straddling regional programme rather than undertaking micro community level projects.’’