TUC Tasks Enugu On NHF Contribution Refund

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Enugu State Council, has advised the state go vernment to set aside N5million monthly for payment of the planned National Health Fund contribution refund to retired workers.

The Chairman of TUC in the state, Comrade Chukwuma Igbokwe, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen, recently.

“The planned refund of the National Housing Fund contributions to the retired workers of Enugu State is hampered by the non-release of the arrears of deductions made from workers’ salaries but not remitted to the Federal Mortgage Bank by Enugu State Government between 2003 and 2007.

“The TUC appeals to Your Excellency (Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), to approve for monthly release of N5 million for a period of 20 months to offset the arrears of N88 million,’’ Igbokwe said.

According him, the TUC believe that this refund no matter how little will impact positively in the lives of these retirees.

The chairman, however, urged workers in the state to continue to remain committed to contributing their best towards the development of Enugu Public Service by being committed to their duties and “zero tolerance for corruption practices’’.

“TUC liaises and partner with the state government on how to ensure that together we shall join hands to build Enugu State while at the same time pursue the interest of workers of Enugu State.

“Dialogue, constructive reasoning and superior argument should be the primary weapon for this struggle while other severe industrial actions can be applied as the last resort,’’ he added.