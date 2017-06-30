Stop Nigeria’s Impending Anarchy, Utomi Urges Groups

Co-founder of Lagos Business School and Pan Atlantic University, Prof. Pat Utomi, has urged groups in the country to find ways to halt Nigeria’s impending anarchy.

Utomi made the call in Awka last Monday at the June, 2017 meeting of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association and presentation of Certificates of Honour to class of 1953 to 1967.

The professor, an alumnus of the university, said that groups and organisations like the alumni could use their wealth of experience and strength to work towards building stronger institutions in the country.

“Any society that is not investing in the education and wellbeing of its future generation is seriously heading towards anarchy.

“Nigeria is a classic example of a country that is walking towards failure; the society fails largely because people like you have not done the needful to sustain the country.

“And so, when alumni of an institution that means something to the making of the nation does not realise its duty, the possibility is that history will hold them to account,” he said.

Utomi, also the founder of Centre for Values in Leadership (`CVL), told members of the association that groups like the alumni were important to avert the looming anarchy.

According to him, if you fail to show leadership, instead of reaping demographic dividend, we will reap secession or anarchy, especially when youths lose confidence in the leadership.

He commended Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his developmental strides and leadership qualities, urging him to sustain the tempo so as not to fail the Igbos.

Earlier, Justice Peter Umeadi, the Chairman of the occasion and Chief Judge of Anambra, had said that UNN had produced men of great pedigree, who had and were still making waves in their chosen fields.