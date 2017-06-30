Stakeholder Wants RSG To Enforce Traffic Laws

The need for the Rivers State Government and other relevant authorities to come out with a scheme to enforce traffic laws has been stressed.

A stakeholder and Team Leader of ACE Centre Driving School, Mr Nduka Ejoh, who is also the State chairman of the Association of Certified Driving Schools Owners of Nigeria made the call in an interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

Ejoh said, such a scheme would check motorists who violate traffic laws, reduce road crashes and instill discipline in drivers, pointing out that lack of enforcement of traffic laws in the state had been responsible for most traffic gridelocks.

He noted that there were no concerted efforts by government and other relevant authorities to ensure that drivers obeyed traffic laws, stressing that lack of road traffic signs and ignorance of motorists to these signs is also about problems that the authorities should focus on.

“Most drivers have no idea about road signs and drive recklessly without minding the lives of other road users, thereby causing a great danger, simply because they do not attend proper and qualified driving schools before they were issued with Certificates,” Ejoh opined.