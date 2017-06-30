Police Assure IAUE Students Of Protection …After Gunmen Attack

The Rivers State Police Command has assured students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, of security of their lives and property.

The assurance is coming in the wake of reported attacks and alleged rape of the students of the institution by suspected criminal gangs.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who gave the assurance in an interview with The Tide, said the command was doing its possible best to ensure the criminals are flushed out.

“I was at the Rumuolumeni Police Station. I went there to see the DPO over some certain concerns that were raised on the activities of criminals over there, and from what I saw, the DPO is doing his utmost best to ensure that these criminals are flushed out. He has been embarking on aggressive raid of criminal hideouts over there,” Omoni said.

He called on students to always give reliable information about criminals and their hideouts to the police.

“I will request and appeal to the students themselves, you know some of them are into cultism, they are not also helping matters. If they partner the police by way of sharing intelligence with us that can lead to the arrest of these criminals, then it would help, because some of the criminals are among the students, so they should help us,” the police PRO explained .

“We are prepared to do our best to ensure that the place is peaceful. Of course, campus is a community of its own, and we are doing our best as we have our intelligence men on ground. SIB men are there, operatives of SARS are also on patrol in that axis.

“So, they should be able to let us know where these boys are, and we would fish them out, and deal with them according to law,” Omoni added.

