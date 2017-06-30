Patriots Blast Chidi Lloyd Over Statement Against Wike

A group known as Coalition of Rivers Patriots has described the unfair comments of the former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Lloyd against the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike as the ranting of one person who is deficient in knowledge of the workings of government.

Hon. Lloyd, who was said to be a beneficiary of Governor Wike’s benevolence and magnanimity, was also described as an itinerant politician with no base.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of Coalition of Rivers Patriots, Barr. Thompsom Barilede, the group said: “It will be difficult for Hon. Chidi Lloyd and those in the same boat of ignorance with him to assess the performance of the governor from far away Abuja.

“We believe that the only way to adequately appreciate the unprecedented performance of Governor Wike is to come home, rather than stay on exile and imagine the speed of progress made in Rivers State”, the Patriots argued.

The group further reminded Lloyd that he did not need to talk about Governor Wike in bad light to be appointed Director- General of Shippers Council by the Transportation Minister, a position he is said to be desperately lobbying for, such that he has to lose his sense of reasoning.

The patriots, in the statement said they were happy that, in spite of the mudslinging orchestrated and sponsored by the leadership of All Progressives Congress in the state, the good people of Rivers State are happy and proud that they have Governor Wike at the helm of affairs, at this point in time when most states in the federation are finding it very difficult to meet their financial obligations.

The statement reads in part: “We thought that persons like Chidi Lloyd would have taken advantage of their peculiar background to show humility instead of this arrogant posture which does not reflect who he is”.