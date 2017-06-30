Omotola Back To Nollywood: Plays Sexy Roles In Alter Ego

Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has bounced back to the Nigerian movie clan popularly called Nollywood after missing in action for three years. The 39-year-old mother of four is lined up to debute ‘Alter Ego’ where she played strong sex scenes alongside Fred Amata, Wole Ojo and Jide Kosoko.

The award winning actress in a recent interview posted in the social media, opened up on playing strong sex scenes in the new movie, said: “some of the sex scenes in Alter Ego were down played because I’m married, but I won’t play the sex scenes if it was not necessary to be included in the film. I know by starring in this movie that my fans would either hate me or love me forever”.

While shooting the film I knew I was doing something quite risky , there are several ways to shoot a sex scene tastefully, I’m all for playing a sex scene convincingly and my husband knows this, I tell my husband, ‘you know what darling, you married an actor and secondly, he is my biggest fan.

I tell him, ‘do you want me to be great or do you want me to be good’, he will say, “I want you to be great, sparkling great, then I will say, when, we go love O’ and he’s fine with it. He understands, but just like every other human being and the professional that he is, he too wants to be convinced that I played because it was necessary”, she explained.

The actress observed, “In Nigeria, movies we have down played Chemistry, I hope we can bring that back. Back in the day when I shot “Mortal Inheritance” in 1995, I had to spend time with my co-star Fred Amata, he was already a renowned director and in those days directors were revered, so imagine my directors who had directed me prior now acting as my lover.

“I was really afraid but we broke the Ice by spending time with each other, so he demystified himself and we had Chemistry and you could tell so I am hoping all of this returns to Nigerian movies so as professionals we need to ask ourselves if it is necessary for a movie to have a sex scene and when it is, it should be done well”, she declared.