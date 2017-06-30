Muslim Women Fete Children In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State chapter of Federation of Muslim Women Organisation in Nigeria (FOMWAN) recently organised a family picnic for children in Yenagoa, the capital.

Reports say that hundreds of children participated in the picnic which featured qur’anic recitations, games and varieties of entertainment.

The Muslim women also rendered free medical service to members of Obelle community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Hajia Folashade Shittu, Chairperson of the 2017 FOMWAN Family Fiesta told newsmen that the group was using the occasion to propagate the ideals of Islam as a religion of peace.

“It is our mission to bring the entire family together at a public place at Bishop Demario Grammar School in Yenagoa to interact with residents, show love and charity to our non-Muslim brothers and sisters.

“There is something for everyone, the medical mission is free and open to both Christians and Muslims and is currently running well. It is our way of showing charity to our brothers and sisters in Bayelsa.

“We are having a picnic to fete our children and allow them to have fun after Ramadan, while we organised a lecture for the men in financial management and medical lecture for the women.

“Our mission is to show the people around us love and let them see that Islam is about peace and correct the perception some people have about us. We are not terrorists, we are loving and caring people and that is our faith for you,” Shittu said.

A member of the medical team Mr Owolabi Akeem, said that the turn-out has been very impressive as the team comprising doctors and medical laboratory scientists were prepared to handle up to 200 cases.

“Our target is 100 children and 70 adults but we can still go up to 200 if more people show up, it depends on the sensitisation and by the time word spreads that there will be free medical service, more people will turn up.

“So far, we have treated over 50 adults and we shall be here till evening and we are doing routine investigations for malaria, hepatitis B, urine analysis amongst others and we have a stock of drugs to dispense after tests,” Akeem said.

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical mission, Ester Ebi applauded the Muslim women for the gesture.

“I am very pleased with the medical outreach, I heard about it and I came. The services from the tests to drugs are all free and they do not discriminate, it is open to both Christians and Muslims,” she said.

Nathan Nwakamma