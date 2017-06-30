MTN Stops Sponsorship Of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Popular TV show, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” has been cancelled as MTN ends sponsorship of the programme after 13 years. The show which started in 2004 has been pulled off air indefinitely as MTN seeks to invest in other channels.

The Nigerian popular TV show host, Frank Edoho confirmed this to fans at the end of the last episode of the show on Sunday, the 25th of June 2017. He blamed recession for MTN’s action but assured that the show will be back on air soon. He added that the APP version of the show will continue to run.

Frank Edoho dumped his wife Katherine Obiang for Sandra Onyenucheya around the time he signed a multi-million naira contract with MTN as the host of the show, now he is out of job as MTN terminates their sponsorship agreement.