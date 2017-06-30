Group Passes Confidence Vote On Dep Speaker

The Wike Consolidation Forum (WCF), Abua/Odual Local Government Area chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Marshall Stanley Uwom for what it described as his exceptional representation of his constituency.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Promise Sunday Igoma, Secretary, Hon Itode Krama and Elder, Chief Akeuphel Sam, the WCF stated that it is pertinent and historic to note that in the evolving political development of Rivers State, no Abua/Odual son or daughter has been so recognised to occupy the position of the Deputy Speaker in the state, hence, “the need for unity to rally round and support our illustrious son.”

The body condemned in the strongest terms, allegations of improper and ineffective representation of Abua/Odual people purportedly levelled against Uwom by one Comrade Kiikpoye Karibo and Godsent Odiamich Elenwo, both of whom it said “are dancing to the drumbeats of detractors and the antics of the new Jezebel of Abua/Odual created by the affirmation action”.

Describing the purported call for the recall of the Deputy Speaker as the handiwork of enemies of Abua/Odual’s progress, it stated that attempts to destroy Uwom’s rising political profile and hard-earned reputation would fail, given his laudable achievements in the area.

The misconceived action of the political neophytes, the forum further stated , was a direct affront to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Governor Wike-led administration in the state.

It advised the so-called concerned youths of Abua/Odual and their ill-minded sponsors to refrain from their destructive tendencies as the area cannot be used as a testing ground for any political adventure by any person or group of persons.

Victor Tew