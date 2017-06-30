ECWA Inaugurates Digital TV, July

The Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA) says  it will inaugurate its digital TV in July.
Pastor Gideon Titus of  ECWA Goodnews,  Gonin Gora, made this known in Kaduna on Sunday at a thanksgiving service.
Titus said that about N85 million was expended on the project, adding that the needed manpower had  been recruited.
According to him, the ECWA digital TV will  be a crucial tool in propagating the gospel in order to  bring people closer to God.
“Very soon,  ECWA TV will hit the air waves. It will strengthen the bond of the ECWA family and spread the gospel of God to all nooks  and crannies of the world,’’ he said.
He also said that the church had  floated an investment company for members  to pool resources  together  and  share dividends.
The cleric, who said  ECWA has huge undeveloped land  across the country, explained that
investors  would develop the  land  and put them to economic use.
“Residential houses, office  accommodation, shopping malls and  complex would be built and leased  or rented  out to end users, “he said.
The cleric  also revealed that the ECWA Headquarters in Jos had  generated more than N800 million in 2014, N900 million in 2015 and over one  billion in 2016.
He said that the amount was generated from the 15 per cent monthly remittance from the  District Church Councils  across the country.
The amount excluded  other sources of revenue, particularly ECWA investments across the country.
The thanksgiving service is a quarterly programme of the church.

