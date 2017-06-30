APDA Condemns Politics Of Calumny In Rivers

The Rivers State Chapter of the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) says it is saddened by the prevailing politics of bitterness in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Pastor Warigbani Ezekiel, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that since the elections have come and gone, it is a disservice to Rivers people to continue to fan the members of destructive politics.

According to him, “The duty of the opposition is to govern with the ruling party through timely constructive and critical interventions to point the ruling party in the right direction, adding that this can be done with respect and decorum.

“It is the duty of the opposition to subject policies of the ruling party to scrutiny with the aim of making it better for the benefit of the people”, he said.

Ezekiel said that his party would continue to provide credible opposition for Rivers people to advance the overall interest of Rivers State.

He also described the decision by Governor Wike to repair some federal roads in the state as a welcome development.

“This is a laudable decision because the East-West road, stretching from Eleme Junction to Part Harcourt Refinery and the Oyigbo axis of the Port Harcourt- Aba express road in the state are two significant and important roads in the state, given their socio-economic benefits to the Rivers people, both as gate way into the state and as economic corridors to major industrial areas”.

He, however, used the occasion to draw the attention of the government to the poor state of the Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo Unity Road, which according to him was abandoned, stressing that the road which is the life-wire of the Ogoni, Andoni and Opobo people need to be given urgent attention.

Ezekiel also commended the Governor for the dissolution of the state executive council and urged for the incoming state executive council to be broadened and deepened with a view to creating space for new and creative ideas.

He also said that the party is open to people from all interest groups.