2019: NCWS Seeks Women Empowerment

The President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Shoda, has underscored the need to empower women economically, to enable them to occupy more elective positions in 2019.

Shoda made this call in an interview with newsmen, in Abuja, last Wednesday.

She stressed the need for the government to create the enabling environment for women to thrive in business.

According to her, poverty is a major setback for women’s growth and development as well as their participation in politics.

“Many women are struggling; they work very hard but earn very little.

“In this recession, it is the women that are keeping the economy going; yet, they are at the bottom but they keep the economy stable.”

Shoda said that the association would engage in lots of advocacy, to ensure that more women participate in the 2019 general elections and to enlighten Nigerians on the need to support women politicians.

The association, she said, was planning a seminar on “Women in Politics and Governance’’, targeting women from all works of life as a strategy to ensure greater women participation in politics.

“The seminar will bring women together from all political parties to unite and speak with one voice, in order to put more women in political positions come 2019.

“Women should fill up the local governments so that they can have a stronghold at the grassroots.

“The local government is the stronghold of politics.

“When we have women as counsellors and chairmen, they will have a hold of the grassroots and in the next few years, we will see more women getting into elective positions.

“Women should stop looking only at the top; let them start from the grassroots.

“I am not saying that those that want to go for Senate or House of Representatives should not do so, but more women should come and take over the grassroots.

“In 2019 elections, if you are a governor, your deputy must be a woman.

“If you don’t have a woman as your deputy, women will not vote for you.’’