Union Hails FG For Prompt Release Of June Pension

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has commended the Federal Government for the prompt payment of June pension to all pensioners in the country.

The General Secretary of the union, Mr. Actor Zal. said this in a statement made available to newsmen last Sunday in Abuja.

“We appreciate the Federal Government for harkening to the voice of the union by acting fast to ensure that our people have a very happy Sallah celebration”.

The union also commended Pension Trust Administration (PTAD), especially the Executive Secretary Mrs Sharon Ikeazor for her effort at ensuring that the payment scaled through.

“The prayers of all Nigerian pensioners will abide with her”, Zal said.

The union commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the registrar of Trade Unions and all government agencies involved in the monthly payment of pension.

Zal called for the unity of Nigeria and urged those encouraging hate speeches to desist from the act and unite to build a virile country.

NUP also called on the Acting President to use his office to ensure payment of the outstanding 18 months arrears.

According to Zal, the government should ensure the outstanding payment now that the budget has been signed into law.