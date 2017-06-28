Rivers Hoopers Outclass Baton In Lagos

Rivers Hoopers continued their impressive form on the road with a hard fought 68-79 win over Police Baton on Saturday in Lagos.

Somtochukwu Managor, led the way for the KingsMen with 14 points and 6 rebounds, Solomon Ajegbeyi added 13 points with 8 rebounds to go with it while Ikechukwu Benjamin had 11 points and 4 rebounds.

The KingsMen played significantly better in the first half in this contest, leading 26-43 by the end of the second quarter but broke down in the third.

The defensive breakdowns by Hoopers led to easy baskets for the hosts, scoring 20-8 in the third. It took a team effort for Hoopers including the contributions of experienced Anyebe Ujoh who came off the bench in the final quarter to overcome the resilient Police Baton.

The win brings it to 6 wins in 7 games on the road for the former champions. The KingsMen will return to Port Harcourt to play their next couple of games at home.

Head coach, Rivers Hoopers, Ogoh Odaudu believes his team’s hard work has started yielding results.

“This is what we came out to do from beginning of the season. It is just a part of it coming through. Not like I feel exceptional, fantastic, I feel satisfied that the hard work we’re putting into it is beginning to bear fruits but we still have a long way to go so we are not done yet,” Odaudu said.

Rivers Hoopers will next play Kwara Falcons and Oluyole Warriors on Thursday and Saturday respectively, in Port Harcourt.