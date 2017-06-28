Okuru-Ama Fire Victims Cry Out For Assistance

Victims of fire incident that occurred in Okuru-Ama community in Port Harcourt City Local Government, last Wednesday have counted their losses and appealed to the Rivers State Government to come to their aid following the inferno which gutted most part of the community.

The Tide learnt that over 25 buildings were burnt down and properties worth millions of naira were gutted and destroyed by the mysterious inferno.

Speaking to newsmen last Friday, when the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon.Bereni Ben Irisofe, visited the scene of the incident, the Chairman of Okuru-Ama Community Development Committee (CDC),Mr Inichinba Benson noted that the fire started at about 7.00pm last Wednesday night, explaining that most buildings within the area were burnt down even as youths of the area came out enmass to put off the fire

Benson, who could not explain the cause of the fire, noted that occupants, residents and landlords could barely rescue any of their belongings, adding that the occupants, tenants and landlords were unable to save their properties due to the voracious nature of the inferno’’.

The community leader appealed to the state government to come to their aid, stressing that they have lost everything that had kept them alive.

On her part, another victim of the inferno, Miss Catherine Jeremiah, lamented the effect of the fire on her, stating that the fire gutted her belongings including food stuffs.

She also called on the government to immediately come to their aid and see how they can alleviate their plight.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the State Government on Emergency and Relief Service, Hon.Bereni Ben Irisofe, regretted the pains the victims have been made to face as a result of the inferno and commended the effort by the youths of the community to put off the fire, assuring that he will make a detail report to the governor to send relief materials to the victims.

He expressed optimism that the Governor in his usual compassionate manner may do something that will alleviate their plight and advised the people, especially the youths to be calm and live peacefully while continue their support to the Wike-led administration which has brought infrastructural development in all parts of the state.