NPFL: Teams Battle For Points In Wk26

As the 2016 Nigeria Professional Football League goes into week 26 matches today across the country, it will be battle royal as teams battle for crucial points to shore up their fortunes. In Jos, Plateau United’s title credentials will be in for a major test against Nasarawa United today.

The Peace Boys hold a five-point lead over El Kanemi Warriors and MFM FC at the summit. Coach Kennedy Boboye have the luxury of calling on the trusted Dele Ajiboye, Daniel Itodo, Emeka Umeh, Golbe Elisha, Hamisu Saleh, Philip Azango and Owolabi Hamzat to perform the magic.

For coach Kabiru Dogo, he is confident of grabbing a good result at the Rwang Pam Stadium, following a deserved 1-0 win over Enyimba the last time out. His faith is hinged on the Jos connection he’s got in the team like Anyu Ishaya, Emmanuel Makama and Abdulbasit Shittu.

Enugu Rangers Vs FC IfeanyiUbah

Looking for goals? Look no further than the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium where Enugu Rangers – an attacking minded side – face FC IfeanyiUbah, whose have produced 29 goals in total this season.

The Oriental Derby should certainly live up to it billing as the two sides have promised a positive brand of football ahead today’s meeting.

This week’s match-up is especially enticing since it pits veteran defender Okey Odita against the dreaded Godwin Obaje.

Enyimba FC Vs El Kanemi Warriors

The form of Mfon Udoh, who has struck 10 goals this term, is cause for optimism as Enyimba welcome El Kanemi Warriors to the UJ Esuene Stadium.

El Kanemi are five places and three points better than the People’s Elephant after they thumped Remo Stars 2-0 in Maiduguri and Enyimba will want to close up on them.

MFM FC Vs Sunshine Stars

It has been a superb season for MFM, but a win over Sunshine Stars rekindles their hopes of winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title

With 13 matches to go, the Owena Whales are placed 17th, 10 points behind third-placed MFM who have 40 points.

Continent football will not be coming to Akure next season and Duke Udi, newly appointed as the handler of side, is saddled with the sole responsibility of avoiding the drop.

The reverse was a slim 1-0 victory for the Olukoya Boys, with Stephen Odey finding the back of the net at the Akure Township Stadium.

Wikki Tourists Vs Lobi Stars

Wikki Tourists were fortunate to nick a 0-0 draw away to FC IfeanyiUbah. They have 31 points from their 25 matches so far and are 16th in the table, one place ahead of the danger zone.

Lobi Stars earned a vital win in their last league fixture as they edged past Rivers United 1-0 thanks to Imenger Nanen’s late strike in Makurdi.

The Pride of Benue are the better of the two sides considering their head-to-head record as they have seven wins in 17 outings to the Bauchi Elephants’ six.