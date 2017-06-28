Nigeria’s Unity: Wike, Rivers Leaders Visit Sultan

In furtherance of the quest to promote the unity of the country, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday led prominent Rivers political leaders and first class traditional rulers to pay a Sallah visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Wike and his entourage were received at the Sokoto International Airport by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from where they proceeded in a motorcade to the palace of the Sultan.

At the Sultan’s palace, Wike received a royal welcome as leaders of the Sultanate and traditional rulers lined amidst music and dance to celebrate his arrival.

Speaking at the palace, Wike declared that the people of Rivers State believe in the unity of the country, noting that they will continue to work for the country to stay united.

He said: “Rivers State believes in the oneness of this country. We believe in the unity of the country, and we will do everything possible to preach the unity of Nigeria.

”All countries have one challenge or the other, but what is important is dialogue to find ways to resolve those challenges. For the unity of Nigeria, there is no going back “.

He said irrespective of religious differences, all Nigerians must ensure that they work for the unity of the country.

He described the Sultan as a traditional ruler who believes and works for the unity of Nigeria. Wike thanked the Sultan of Sokoto for participating in the Rivers Golden Jubilee celebration and always supporting Rivers State.

Responding, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, called for dialogue in the resolutions of the challenges facing the nation.

He called on elder statesmen across the country to call their people to order for the country to live in peace and attract development.

He said: “We shall continue to work for the unity of this country. This shows that we are one family in Nigeria. We serve our creator by serving humanity”.

Speaking further, he said: “I was very pleased to see what is going in Rivers State in terms of construction and projects.”

While urging Wike to sustain his developmental projects, he charged political leaders to remain committed to projects delivery as that will attract the goodwill of the people. He said leaders who work for their people will always be defended by their constituents.

In his remarks, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal described the visit as historic and relevant to the unity of the country.

He said: “Governor Wike is here to express that we are all believers in the unity of this country”.

Wike was accompanied for the Sallah visit by former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Austin Opara, former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former NBA President, Chief Onueze Okocha, former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Federal Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko, Mr Sokipiri Graham-Douglas, Prince Emma Anyanwu and former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon Frank Ohwor, among others.