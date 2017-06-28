Man Bags Jail Term For Pension Fraud

A 58 year old man, Mr Demua Increase, has been sentenced to one month jail term without option of paying fine by a Port Harcourt High Court in Rivers State for impersonating as a pensioner and received payment from the state government.

Justice Magret O. Opara, who handed down the sentence order while delivering on a judgement on impersonation and fraud brought against the convict by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Justice Opara, while sentencing the convict said, Mr Increase has pleaded guilty to the charge on the offence for which he was aroused and added that, the convict should be sentenced for one month in order to serve as a deterrant to others.

ICPC arrested the convict and arraigned him in court during pension verification exercise.

The convict was said to have used fake documents to put his name in the Rivers State Pension pay roll as a retired civil servant and received nine months pension allowance.

He pleaded guilty of the crimes before justice M.O. Opara.