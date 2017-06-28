Deputy Gov Tasks Muslims On Peaceful Coexistence, Unity

The Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, has urged people in the state to remain steadfast in their prayers for peaceful co-existence and unity of the nation.

The deputy governor gave the advice in a statement signed by Alhaji Aliyu Jagirma, the director of research and documentation in the Deputy Governor’s office, Birnin Kebbi last Saturday.

Yombe, also urged people in the state to be steadfast in prayers to sustain the peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians that had made the state the most peaceful.

He enjoined Muslims not to abandon the lessons of the Ramadan period, especially discipline, love and tolerance for one another.

He emphasised on the unity of Muslims devoid of sectional interests and urged them to embrace the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period.

Yombe, also decried the emergence of new Islamic sects due to improper knowledge of the teachings and Sunnah of prophet Muhammed.