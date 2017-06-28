‘Africa Should Focus On Women’s Football’

Calls to develop women’s football are mounting on African football federations as it has been discovered that not enough is done to develop the game.

According to Ethiopian Football Federation’s deputy secretary general, Meskerem Tadesse Goshime, African countries are not doing enough to promote women’s football.

Goshime’s sentiments come in the wake of an announcement last week that only 19 of the continent’s 55 members will take part in the FIFA 2018 U20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Tidesports source reveal that a total of 24 teams entered the qualification process for the 2012 tournament held in Japan.

Furthermore, the outspoken Ethiopian believes that the reduction in the number of entries is proof that the women’s game continues to be neglected across Africa.

“Women’s football has always been and still is not a high concern in some federations,” she said.

“In some, it’s the first to suffer when there is a budget problem.

“There is a lot of focus given to women’s football at FIFA level, but that needs to flow down to every member association.

“Each federation must have a women’s football development department supported financially and through capacity building programs.”