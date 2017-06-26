Suspected Cultists Set House Ablaze, Kill Three

Some suspected cult members have burnt down a family house in Okpako-Ejemah, in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing three family members.

A trailer driver, Alhaji Hamza Garuba, his wife and stepson, were said to have been locked inside the house by the hoodlums, who set fire to the house.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 10.55pm penultimate Sunday.

Garuba’s relative, Muhammed Sanni, explained that one of the hoodlums had attempted to rape Garuba’s wife before he was stabbed to death by the man.

Sanni said Garuba’s action could have angered the suspected cult members.

He said, “the stabbing of the criminal might have infuriated other gang members, who quickly ran out of the house, locked the entrance door and set the house ablaze. My brother, his wife and a stepson were killed.

“Nobody was around to rescue them and they were burnt beyond recognition.”

The South-South, South-East Coordinator of Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Musa Saidu, said, “what happened at Okpako-Ejemah was a case of robbery and arson.”

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said two suspects had been arrested.