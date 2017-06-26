RVHA Cautions CTC Chairmen Against Lapses

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has warned that the House would no longer tolerate any lapses in discharge of duty by any Chairman and members of Caretaker Committees of the 23 local government areas of the State.

Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs, Hon. Kelechi Godspower Nwogu gave the warning, Monday, in an interview with newsmen at his office immediately after the screening and confirmation of the chairmen and members of 11 local government areas of the state in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has done everything necessary to ensure that local authorities do the needful to address some challenges confronting the local government areas, including salary payment and security.

He said the Governor did not exempt any local government in the federal allocation and the Paris Club Fund, and that the local government council authorities have no excuses to give as to why they cannot pay workers salaries and execute other developmental projects.

Nwogu commended the Governor Wike for prioritising security and developmental prodects, saying that the Assembly has keyed into his (Wike’s) policy to galvanise the state to greater heights.

Nwogu, who is currently representing Omuma Constituency in the State House of Assembly, called for support of Governor Wike, saying that the Governor has virtually fulfilled the promises he made during the 2015 electioneering campaign in the state within his two years in office.

He said Wike had shown that he is a man of his words, and that he was prepared to render selfless service to the people of the state.

He also thanked Governor Wike for appointing young people into his administration.

Enoch Epelle