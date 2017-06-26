‘Renovation Of N140m ATB Stadium Resumes, Soon’

The Bauchi State Government has said the renovation of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, a project which was awarded at N140 million, would soon begin.

The State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Ibrahim Saleh, disclosed this in Bauchi while briefing newsmen on the achievements of his ministry in the last two years.

Saleh said the contract was awarded to Reform Sports West Africa Ltd., of Abuja and Ideal Communications Ltd., for the renovation of the main pitch, lightings and score boards.

“The contract was awarded in January and 70 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractors”.

He said the stadium’s football turf which was a fifth generation grass had been imported by the contract while other accessories would be bought to enable the contractor begin work.

Saleh pointed out that the last time the 15,000 capacity stadium had a major renovation was in 2009 and was now in dire need of a face lift.

Speaking further, the commissioner said the state government also supported the management of Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi within the period under review.

“We sponsored the coaches and technical advisers of the club to Abuja for CAF ‘A’ Licence and CAF ‘B’ Licence courses.

