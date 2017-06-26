Relocate To Your Wards, Obaseki Tells Aides

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has directed all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to relocate to their wards to perform optimally in their assignments.

Obaseki, gave the order last Tuesday in Benin at the close of a two-day workshop for the appointees.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Philip Shiabu, warned the appointees that, government would not hesitate to sack any of them found wanting in anyway and directed them to provide evidence of “leave of absence’’ in their present employment to enable them to focus on the task of providing good governance to Edo people.

He explained that, the essence of the directive was to ensure effective grassroots’ representation in the governance of the state, pointing out that the present administration in the state was very concerned about development of the grassroots and tasked them to promptly report any issue in the ward for government’s attention.

He also ordered the new appointees to ensure that they participated actively in ward level politics as part of their duties to ensure a strong and united party at that level.

On his part, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, advised the new appointees to ensure that, they were assessable at all times as they were the representatives of the people of the ward.

Ogie said that, the state government was watching to see any of them that would be reported for wrongdoing, and advised them to conduct themselves in exemplary manner.

He advised them to adopt good virtues, which included punctuality, obeying traffic laws, and not intimidating people with their position.

The Head of Service of the state, Mrs Gladys Idaho, told the appointees not to meddle in the job of civil servants, but should collaborate with them to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

The new political appointees are 192 Special Assistants and 54 Senior Special Assistants.