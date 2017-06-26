Oyo Warns Residents As Downpour Causes Havoc

By admin -
0
114

The Oyo State Government, has warned residents to adhere strictly to environmental and physical planning regulations aimed at averting flood disasters in the state.
The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Chief  Isaac Ishola,  gave  the warning  in Ibadan  after inspecting the damage caused by an early morning  downpour in which properties and public utilities were destroyed.
Worst  hit  in the incident  were flood –prone  areas, such  as Apete, Ajibode and Orogun as well as other areas  in the metropolis such as Old Bodija, Ashi and  Akobo.
The Tide also reports that many residents in flood-prone areas fled to safety  as water levels rose, threatening to submerge them in their homes.
The commissioner, however,  told newsmen in Ibadan that the damage recorded  was as a result of negligence by residents.
Ishola stated that, the ministry’s team  had visited seven areas  affected across the metropolis  and was happy that no life  was lost.
He said that, residents still dump  refuse in drains  and build  houses around water ways  in spite of the several warnings from government.
“The state government under the leadership of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, approved the dredging of 14 rivers and streams in 2016 to avert flooding.
“We also cleared big drains. This action accounted for a flood-free year in 2016,’’ the commissioner said.
Ishola said that the state had secured the approval of  the World Bank on 36 out the 48 rivers identified for dredging in the state, adding that, work  had commenced immediately.
He said that, 14 rivers were also identified for expansion out of which contract for four had been awarded while the remaining 10 were at design stage.
The commissioner, who  said that, government would continue to take proactive measures against flooding,  urged residents  to adhere strictly to environmental laws.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR