Oyo Warns Residents As Downpour Causes Havoc

The Oyo State Government, has warned residents to adhere strictly to environmental and physical planning regulations aimed at averting flood disasters in the state.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Chief Isaac Ishola, gave the warning in Ibadan after inspecting the damage caused by an early morning downpour in which properties and public utilities were destroyed.

Worst hit in the incident were flood –prone areas, such as Apete, Ajibode and Orogun as well as other areas in the metropolis such as Old Bodija, Ashi and Akobo.

The Tide also reports that many residents in flood-prone areas fled to safety as water levels rose, threatening to submerge them in their homes.

The commissioner, however, told newsmen in Ibadan that the damage recorded was as a result of negligence by residents.

Ishola stated that, the ministry’s team had visited seven areas affected across the metropolis and was happy that no life was lost.

He said that, residents still dump refuse in drains and build houses around water ways in spite of the several warnings from government.

“The state government under the leadership of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, approved the dredging of 14 rivers and streams in 2016 to avert flooding.

“We also cleared big drains. This action accounted for a flood-free year in 2016,’’ the commissioner said.

Ishola said that the state had secured the approval of the World Bank on 36 out the 48 rivers identified for dredging in the state, adding that, work had commenced immediately.

He said that, 14 rivers were also identified for expansion out of which contract for four had been awarded while the remaining 10 were at design stage.

The commissioner, who said that, government would continue to take proactive measures against flooding, urged residents to adhere strictly to environmental laws.