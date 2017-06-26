Ogoni Farmers Cry Out Over Poor Roads

The President of Ogoni Farmers Cooperatives, Mr. John Demua, said farmers in the area are experiencing losses in their farm produce.

Demua, who spoke against the backdrop of the bad state of the Eleme axis of East/West road in Rivers State, said farmers in the zone find it difficult to evacuate their produce outside Ogoniland.

The cooperatives president, who spoke at an event in Bori, recently, said farmers lack the capability of preserving their crops.

According to Mr. Ngei Solomon, a maize farmer, most buyers of their produce come from neigbouring communities, including Oyigbo.

He said inhabitants and indigenes of the community were now harvesting maize, okro, vegetables and other farm produce without buyers coming.

A maize farmer, who spoke to The Tide said there is a possible glut in maize and other produce from the area.

“Most of the community people grow these products, so without buyers, there are bound to be losses on our part.

He, however, called on the relevant authorities to fix the road to enable farmers evacuate their produce.

Also speaking to The Tide, plantain farmer, Chief Gideon Nwidada, said traders no longer come to their farms to buy the products for fear of spending hours on the bad portions of the Eleme road.

However, according to The Tide report, the said road is a Federal government infrastructure that has remained unattended to since 2015.

It could also be recalled that the present government in Rivers State has been in the process of fixing the bad spots of the road.