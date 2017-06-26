Nwanosike Tackles APC Over Failed Promises

By John Bibor -
The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic  Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, has described President  Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a failed government.
Nwanosike who said this in a Radio interview in Port Harcourt also criticised the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuikek Rotimi Amaechi over his recent  comments on  Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Ezenwo   Wike.
The PDP publicity secretary  particularly blamed the Federal Government for abandoning the East/West  road, describing it as  an act of injustice  to the   people  of Rivers State and the Niger Delta.
According to him, for two years now,  the APC-led  Federal Government  has failed to fullfill  its promises  to the people of  Niger Delta region.
He urged  Amaechi not to come to Rivers State to  cause confusion.
Nwanosike also said that Wike’s  achievements would speak for him  during the election, stressing  that Governor Wike has shown  that he is trusted  and reliable  leader.
He listed the achievements of the governor to include, road constructions, regular  payment of salaries, amongst  others.
Nwanosike also declared  that the  Peoples Democratic Party would continue to win elections in Rivers State and described the move by former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to reform the  APC as a big waste of energy and resources.

