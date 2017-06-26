Nwanosike Tackles APC Over Failed Promises

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a failed government.

Nwanosike who said this in a Radio interview in Port Harcourt also criticised the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Chibuikek Rotimi Amaechi over his recent comments on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The PDP publicity secretary particularly blamed the Federal Government for abandoning the East/West road, describing it as an act of injustice to the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta.

According to him, for two years now, the APC-led Federal Government has failed to fullfill its promises to the people of Niger Delta region.

He urged Amaechi not to come to Rivers State to cause confusion.

Nwanosike also said that Wike’s achievements would speak for him during the election, stressing that Governor Wike has shown that he is trusted and reliable leader.

He listed the achievements of the governor to include, road constructions, regular payment of salaries, amongst others.

Nwanosike also declared that the Peoples Democratic Party would continue to win elections in Rivers State and described the move by former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to reform the APC as a big waste of energy and resources.