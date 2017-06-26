Nigeria National League Resumes, Wednesday

Organizers of the most important League Betaja Nigeria National League, has said that the league matches would resume on Wednesday 28th June, 2017.

This was disclosed at the weekend by organizers of the league, as matches scheduled to hold at the weekend were postponed.

However, a slight adjustment was been made in the match day fifteen (15) and nineteen(19) in both Northern and Southern Conferences, some games have now been pushed to Thursday 29th June, 2017.

The matches rescheduled for 29th June, include Northern Conference Mighty Jets of Jos, Adamawa Utd, Southern Conference games moved for same date are Papilo FC of Owerri Vs Abia Comets.

Others are UNICEF Rovers of Calabar against Warri Wolves.

While, the Wednesday 28 June, 2017 fixtures of the Northern Conference (MD 15) Sokoto Utd would play against Yobe Desert Stars, Kogi Utd Vs FC Abuja, Kaduna Utd Vs FC Taraba, Jigawa Golden Stars FC, Zamfara.

In the Southern Confernce Force of Asaba and Nnewi Utd of Anambra would play against First Bank FC of Lagos.