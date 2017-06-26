MADE Tasks Farmers On Loan Repayment

The Technical Assistant to the Market Development Programme in Niger delta (MADE), Mr. Loveday Alozie, has called on farmers in the state to pay up their loans to enable them receive more incentives.

Alozie, who spoke at a recent event for farmers in Port Harcourt, underscored the fact that most farmers do not comply with their loans repayment agreements.

He explained that agencies of government were willing to give loans to farmers that adhere to such credit facilities so long as they pay as at when due.

The MADE officer further frowned at the attitude of defaulters, adding that it was capable of depriving deserving farmers from accessing such loans.

According to him, MADE was committed to the growth of farmers in the Niger Delta region in partnership with relevant agencies.

He further called on farmers to sensitise people in their areas of operation on the need to diversify the economy away from oil.

Some of the farmers at the event who spoke to newsmen pledged to pay up their loans in order to enable others benefit.