How OAU Student Drowned In Hotel

By admin -
Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the death of the 300-level student of  Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU),  Emmanuel Fatile, who died yesterday at the Hilton  Hotel swimming pool in Ile-Ife.
The General Manager of the hotel, Mr  John Olalekan,  told newsmen  on Tuesday in Ile-Ife that the deceased, who was a good swimmer and trainer, had initially completed his swimming  before going back into the pool.
He said all efforts to save Fatile, who came in company with two friends to the hotel, proved abortive.
” I want to put it straight that our swimming  pool  is fenced and secure.
” The person that died inside the swimming pool was  an expert and a trainer himself. He usually teaches other people how to swim.
” He  had already completed   swimming; he came out and went back  inside the pool again.
” It is only God that can tell what happened. It is not explainable. If he was  an amateur that came to swim, we couldn’t have allowed him to swim without using the floaters and tubes.
“We even give experts tubes. I think it is the wish of God. It is an unfortunate thing. This is the first time such will be happening.
” No one has died in our hotel before,” he said.
The Police Public Relations Officer in  Osun,  DSP Folashade Odoro, said  the incident was still  under  investigation

