East-West Road: Commuters Seek Repair Of PH-Warri Section

Users of the Port Harcourt- Warri section of the East West Road say the bad state of the road has aided criminal activities on the road.

Some of those who spoke to The Tide recently explained that, the criminals take advantage of the bad sections of the road to ambush commercial buses plying the route.

They, however, appealed for improved security patrol of the area in order to forestall the activities of criminal elements.

“This Port Harcourt side of the road from Rumuji area has been a den of robbers for a long time”, said Mr Julius Amadi, a commercial bus driver.

Also speaking, another commuter who travels from Port Harcourt to Bayelsa frequently, Mr Frank Uzoka, said the Mbiama axis of the road “is one of the worst”.

According to him, commuters spend upwards of three to four hours at the bad spot on a journey that should last for two hours.

According to The Tide investigations, travelers and bus operators no longer embark on early morning journeys due to the activities of criminals who block the road with logs of wood.

The Tide further gathered that, despite the presence of police check points at every 500 metres along the road, the incidence still persists.