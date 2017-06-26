Dickson Orders Free Medical Examination In Bayelsa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has directed for an annual free medical examination for four special categories of citizens in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in Yenagoa last Tuesday.

It said that, the exercise would be administered once every year for “senior citizens’’, civil servants, political appointees and first class traditional rulers in the state.

The statement said Dickson gave the order during the inauguration of a 13-member board for the Bayelsa Health Services Scheme.

It explained that, the policy was part of the administration’s plan in the health sector to improve good health for citizens.

The governor, according to the statement, charged members of the board to work out the modalities for the immediate commencement of the free medical examination.

I want a health system where people don’t wait to fall ill before they take advantage of our health facilities.

“The Head of Service will work with the board to ensure that every civil servant and all those captured by the law get free medical examination at least once a year.

“I charge members of the board to live up to expectation by ensuring that they dutifully perform the task before them,” Dickson was quoted by the statement saying.

He announced an initial take-off grant of N100 million for the board.

Responding, the Chairperson of the board, Prof. Onyaye Kunle-Olowo, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would work hard for quality delivery.

Other members of the board include Mrs Monica Azazi-Olarinde; Dr Kojo Omietimi; Mr Anthony Ikhobo and Mr Eboh Mazi, while Dr Zuoboemi Agadah would serve as Executive Secretary.