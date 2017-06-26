Cleric Tasks Students On Righteous Living

Bishop Nick Iheanacho of Arise Fellowship Church, Uyo has advised Secondary School students to shun immoral acts such as premarital sex, watching of pornographic pictures and abortion, among other social vices.

Iheanacho, who spoke at the flag-off of school outreach programme by Higher Life Ambassadors at Christian Secondary Commercial School, Uyo listed other sins they must avoid if they don’t want their future marred, to include cultism, examination malpractices, negative peer influence, disobedience to the elders, stealing and a whole lot more.

Quoting from Genesis, chapter eighteen, verse twenty-six, he said “God is keeping Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria because of a few righteous men and women interceding day in day out for the country, otherwise God would have destroyed us long time ago”.

“I am touched by the above scripture concerning the destruction of Sodom. God told Abraham if I see fifty righteous men I will not destroy the city. Abraham asked what about ten and behold God could not even find five righteous men and Sodom was destroyed. That means twenty righteous men can save this country from Sodom experience and you can be among the twenty, if you live righteously”, he added.

Iheanacho, who is the Uyo chapter Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, took some time off to explain the true meaning of Pentecostalism, debunking the impression that Pentecostalism is synonymous with wealth.

He described crave for material wealth by the people and the rise in crime wave as indices of end time as predicted in the bible.

The founder and chief initiator of Higher Life Ambassadors, Mr. Mfon Udo said his mission is to encourage the students to shun acts of immorality and embrace God in their youthful age.

The accountant-turned motivational speaker said his target is to cover all the secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State, both public and private and used the opportunity to call on kind-hearted individuals for sponsorship to enable the foundation reach out to as many secondary schools as possible.

He appealed to the students to abhor premarital sex as satan uses sex as the main weapon to lure people to spend their eternity in hell with him.

High point of the event was the sharing of life changing books to prefects and tracts to all the students.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo