Ayade Assures Investors Of Quick Land Access

As a further incentive to the ease of doing business in the state, the Cross River State Government says, it has removed all bottlenecks associated with land acquisition in the state.

Disclosing this in Calabar, through the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, while constituting a 9-man Land Use Allocation Committee, Governor Ayade said, “My administration is in a hurry to transform the socio-economic landscape of the state to better the lots of its citizenry and so will not allow anybody or bureaucratic bottleneck hamper its effort in attaining the desired developmental objectives.”

Governor Ayade maintained that, the state has now repositioned itself as the best destination for leisure and business in the country, adding that, with its over 25,000 square kilometers of land, it was poised to partnering reputable investors and companies wishing to set up their businesses in the state.

While sounding a note of warning to the newly constituted committee about unnecessary delays faced by people and organizations desiring to acquire lands, particularly for investment purposes in the state, the governor intimated that, “It is important that you treat every matter before you with dispatch and all amount of seriousness as it relates to certificate of occupancy on private land holdings.”

He reasoned that, since the dissolution of the former committee in May 2015, there had been a backlog of work needed to be tackled, and enjoined members to remain committed to their duties, with a view to minimizing or eradicating hitches and attendant setbacks.”

According to the governor, “besides the discharge of the statutory functions stipulated in the Land Use Act, the committee has the overall responsibility of enlightening the general public on the aims and objectives of the Act, to help dispel the notion that government, in the exercise of its rights as provided for in the Act, is trampling upon the people’s right to own property.”

Ayade reminded members of the committee that having been called to serve purely on merit, there was need to not only perform without fear or favour, but ensure that “the overall interest of the people of Cross River and Nigeria in general is paramount.”

The committee which has as its head, Adolphus Bassey, also comprises Gabriel Adah, Barr Godwin Asuquo, Christopher Mel, Mitre Iferi, Irene Enueshike Ndem Ayin, Elder Effiom Bassey Duke and Obono Igbebor Nsot as members, while Obase Ekaba Mbek is to serve as secretary.

From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar