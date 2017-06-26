Arewa Youth’s Quit Notice: Ohanaeze Youth Petition UN

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Worldwide, (OYC), has written a petition to the United Nations (UN), demanding special protection for the Igbo people around the Northern part of Nigeria.

The youths also called for the commencement of steps towards a referendum in Igbo land to finally determine the fate of their people.

This is coming in reaction to the letter written by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wherein they slammed Ndigbo over the continuous agitation for Biafra.

The Arewa youths in the letter accused the Igbos of instigating various crisis in the country, including the first military coup as well as the civil war.

However, in a letter to the UN by the OYC, which was obtained by our correspondent, they said, it was high time a referendum was conducted to pave the way for the final end to the “unworkable marriage” called Nigeria.

The letter signed by the group’s national president, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu-nnabuike, National secretary, Amb Arthur Obiora, Dep National President, Engr Obinna Adobe, National publicity Secretary was copied to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the UK Embassy, the Commonwealth, the Amnesty International, among others.

The letter entitled: ‘A Aall for Emergency in Nigeria: Our Two-Point Demand,’ noted that the life of Igbo people in every part of the Northern Nigeria was now at a very high risk.

It read in parts: “It is with great concern that we alert the international community of the looming genocide against the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, occasioned by a well-orchestrated, carefully thought-after plot by the Northern hierarchy, who are hiding under the Arewa Youths.

“Their latest ranting, which they packaged a letter to the Acting President has left no one in doubt as to their motive-: A grand design to annihilate the Igbo Race. This, they want to achieve so easily through the well packaged false history, which they have now dished out to gullible minds in order to create a passion hatred for the Igbos in the minds of their people and thereby easily achieve the October 1 planned mayhem against our people.

“How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumeugw Ojukwu?

“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the late Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.