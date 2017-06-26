Amaechi Splashes N100m On APC Media Surrogates …To Spread False Reports Against Wike

In an unprecedented display of political witchhunt, embattled Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, last Saturday, met with All Progressives Congress (APC) media surrogates in Abuja where he allegedly directed them to circulate false reports about Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

At the meeting, former commissioners and aides of Amaechi, were given about N100million, with a directive to share same to APC social media activists and some disgruntled PDP social media practitioners.

Investigations revealed that a former Commissioner under Amaechi, who is championing the campaign of calumny against Wike, arrived Port Harcourt, last Saturday evening, and immediately began disbursing the first tranche of money to the social media operators.

It was learnt that the first story released shortly after receiving the money was on the dissolution of Rivers State Executive Council, wherein the Amaechi’s aide concocted a report to cast aspersion on Wike.

Further investigations show that the same report has been used in several pro-APC blogs.

Sources close to the Amaechi team, revealed that the sponsored media group will release more false reports to cast aspersions on Wike.

Sources close to the minister said that Amaechi has already reached out to the mainstream media, claiming that some of the reports will also be published on their platforms, using fake names.

The former governor, who was indicted by a court-approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry had squandered N3trillion of Rivers people’s money in eight years.

He is alleged to have sufficient financial war chest to sponsor sustained campaign of calumny against the Rivers State Government.