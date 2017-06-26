1-0 Win Against 3SC, Keenly Contested – Eguma

Technical Adviser of RiversUnited Football Club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that his team’s 1-0 win against visiting 3SC was a keenly contested game.

Eguma who disclosed this in a post match press session held shortly after their victory at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium said that both teams were very strong and 35C gave them (Rivers utd) a keenly contested game.

“I did not expect an easy game. We had a very good first half but the second half was not quite as good”.

The most important thing was to get the three points but me have to improve in the area of scoring “goals”, Eguma said.

According to the media officer of the club, Sammy Wejinya, Shooting Stars Head Coach, Fatai Amoo did not attend the post – match press conference but his assistant Edith Agoye, who did in his place commended Rivers Utd for their victory.

“It was a very good game and both teams gave their all. Anyside could have won, as we both had chances”, Amoo said.

Meanwhile, the match saw Rivers United’s John Odumegwu make his mark as he fired in a brilliant effort past the 3SC goal keeper, Charles Tambe, but his furious celebrations were rudely abbreviated as the ‘goal’ was chalked off for offside. The united team and particularly, Odumegwu did not let their heads drop and due reward was to arrive 19 minutes later when the attacker bundled home from two yards out 3SC content with adopting the safety first approach before them, had to predictably come out of their shells as the game improved. Ajani Ibrahim should have levelled matters for the Oluyole warriors but he saw his powerful drive from 12 yards beaten away impressively by the United goal keeper, Femi Thomas in the 35th minute.

The second half was never going to match the first in terms of excitement and sheer drama but Benard Ovoke, a man slowly but surely returning to form, cracked a 25 yard rocket which was flying into the top right hand corner but Tambe did well to divert the effort away for a corner with 19 minutes remaining.