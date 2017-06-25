NLO Pledges To Honour Emeteole In All Matches

The management of the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), says it will honour Kelechi Emeteole, former Coach of Super Sand Eagles, in all its matches.

The Director of NLO, Ebere Amaraizu, told newsmen at the weekend in Enugu that both fans and clubs would be involved in honouring the late icon of grassroots football development.

Tidesports source gathered that the prominent coach in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Emeteole, 66, died in a New-Delhi hospital in India where he was receiving treatment for throat cancer on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said that he was shocked on hearing the sad news; adding that it was a colossal loss to the nation, especially the “entire football family’’.

“We have to imbibe all those good qualities he exhibited when he was alive. Emeteole was a great mentor and someone approachable at all times. He was instrumental to the growth of club-side football in the country; where he coached many clubs.

“I know that death is inevitable for everyone; but I cannot really believe that the energetic Emeteole is gone so soon, so fast,’’ Amaraizu said.

Amaraizu, in-charge of South-East affairs in the NLO, prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss; while asking God to take repose of his gentle soul.

Tidesports gathered that Emeteole, played under the Yugoslavian football coach, Tihomir “Tiko” Jelisavèiæ (Father Tiko) during the 10th African Cup of Nations in 1976, where Nigeria lifted bronze in Ethiopia.

Emeteole, who won 17 caps for the senior national team, which was then known as “the Green Eagles’’, scored four goals, between 1975 and 1977.

Often called “The Caterpillar’’, Emeteole played alongside Idowu Otubusen, Samuel Ojebode, Zion Ogunfehinmi, Kunle Awesu, Muda Lawal, Joe Erico and others in the national team – “The Green Eagles’’.

He also played for the prestigious Rangers International FC, Enugu, when the club was making waves at the continental level.

For his coaching career, Emeteole later served as an assistant coach of the Super Eagles.