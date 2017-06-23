We Will Bring Policies To Develop Basketball – NBBF President

Newly-elected president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Mr Musa Kida, at the weekend said he would stir the ship of leadership with good policies to develop the game.

Kida emerged the president of the federation following the National sports Federation election held on June 13 in Abuja.

Kida, in Lagos to familiarise himself with the Lagos office, told newsmen that the new board was keen on moving the federation forward for the good of the game.

He said at the federation’s board meeting, grey areas were looked into and focus was on reviving grassroots basketball under his leadership.

“We have just finished a very important meeting with our board members, it is our first and a lot of grey areas have been brought up. Definitely, work will begin immediately.

“We are looking at reviving our grassroots basketball which is the major area of our focus because of the future of our players and the development of the game.

“We will meet with the sponsors of the women and men league and familiarise with them, most especially to assess the contracts and possibly how to improve them.

“We want successful results and for this, we have to create that amiable environment for the game to thrive most especially welcoming private participation.

“The future of our players representing us at the international scene is also of great importance to us and most especially developing the local league players to international standard.

“We assure Nigerians that our tenure is for the good and development of the game where good leadership is key to the success story,’’’ he said.

On the issue of a splinter group claiming rights to the leadership of the NBBF, Kida said that they (other group) had no basis for their position.

“There was a free and fair election that brought us to power which had the recognition of the Nigeria Olympic committee and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).