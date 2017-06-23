‘We Played Against All Odds In Minna’

Rangers’ Media Director, Foster Chime, has said that the team played against all odds to secure a goalless draw with Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Chime told newsmen via telephone in Enugu that the officiating of the match was poor and below standard expected in a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match.

He noted that it was clear that the referee awarded an early spot kick (penalty kick) just within five minutes of play to the home team.

“However, God and luck was on our side, the penalty kick was taken but was not successful.

“We also had many other unjustifiable fouls and calls meant to taint the match in favour of the home team.

“However, our boys were not deterred or provoked by the perceived bias of officiating but forced the home team to a goalless draw,’’ he said.

The media director, however, hailed the resilient and doggedness displayed by Rangers’ players.

“Today, I saw in our boys the hunger and desire to win against all odds and perceived disadvantage.

“I must commend them and say with this type of unshaken fighting spirit among our boys, Rangers would be unstoppable,’’ he said.

Chime also called on officials of the League Management Company (LMC) to take time to watch the video clip of the match and assess the poor and unfair officiating against the flying antelopes.

With the goalless draw, Rangers are currently 13th on the NPFL table with 32 points after playing 25 matches.

Rangers International FC, Enugu will play host to Ifeanyi Uba FC, Nnewi on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu (The Cathedral).