Uche Jumbo’s Marriage In Trouble?

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo became a subject of marital crisis controversy after she removed her husband’s name off her instagram page. This act was previously carried out by Tonto Dike, Mercy Aigbe and others before the collapse of their marriage.

The actress’ fans got worried after she re-edited her instagram page to include only her maiden name. This got a swift reaction from Uche who sited privacy as the reason for her actions, she wrote to her fans.

“Good morning Uj lovers … been on it for a while through my posts, but officially taking my family off social media from today, please respect that! Thanks for understanding, stop with the evil insinuations”.

The mother of one made this decision after rumours had it that her five years marriage to Kennedy Rodriquez might be over after she took his surname off her instagram bio.