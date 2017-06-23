Tony One Week Bounces Back To Music

Tony One Week has bounced back to the Nigerian music industry with a new banger titled “Conquer”. The gyration master whose hit song, “You Go Bow” swept throughout major Nigerian cities in the ‘90s came back with conquer, a mixture of hip hop, party and high life music is according to Tony One Week, “a message of hope to Nigerians”.

He said, “I did this song as an assurance to Nigerians. We are a strong people and it doesn’t matter what we’re going through, success is never far away from us. We always conquer that’s the message behind the song Hope”.

In the 90s Tony ‘One Week’ Muonagor became a household name following the release of his popular hit track “You Go Bow” earning himself the title of “Gyration Master”. Few months after the release of the song, thousands of fans came to love the singer whom many have described as a ‘jolly good fellow’.

“I am a messenger of hope, conquer is a song that tells every Nigerian that no matter what we pass through whether our enemies like it or not, we must survive. This is because no condition is permanent. Conquer also eulogises America calling on all Nigerians to help make our country like America. And we can get there, no matter what is going on now, this too shall pass”, he said.

Recall that One Week dabbled into politics in the recent past becoming an immediate success story on his first trial, winning the elections to serve the Idemili North Constituency in the Anambra State Assembly which he served for four years.

Speaking about mixing music and politics, Tony had this to say: “I am happy to be back to my talent and passion. I am still in politics, but music is my home, no leave no transfer. Let’s gyrate again”.

conquer shot by Big Dog Video productions LLC in location in Baltimore MD USA and Washington DC, produced by Patient Dog, Conquer is written, performed and co-produced by Tony One Week.