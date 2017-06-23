Tanker Drivers Demand Eleme Road Repair

Tanker drivers have appealed to the Federal and Rivers State Governments to fix the bad portions of the Eleme axis of East-West Road, including the Intels section of the Port Harcourt-Aba-Expressway.

Treasurer of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG, Comrade Princewill Dickson, told newsmen in Port Harcourt recently that the bad state of the road has affected their operations.

In a related development, the Association of Drivers Welfare in Rivers State says it would oppose the plan by the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), to send traffic offenders for psychiatric test from July 3, 2017.

Chairman of the association, Comrade Isaac Lekia, told newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently that there were no visible traffic signs on the road in the state to even determine when drivers break traffic laws.

He advised the FRSC in the State to use advocacy rather than punitive measures in tackling the traffic challenges.

“Infact, we have got to partner FRSC to ensure that there is compliance in traffic regulations in the state”, he said.

He explained that the position of the drivers welfare association to psychiatric test has undertones of witchunt on drivers.

He said the policy, if implemented, was capable of being abused. According to him, it could be an avenue to subject drivers to poverty.

It could be recalled that the FRSC in Rivers State had insisted that the command would not hesitate to implement the agency’s psychiatric test for traffic law offenders from the 3rd of July, 2017.